Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) were down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.89 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 79,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Astec Industries Trading Down 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $845.72 million, a P/E ratio of -103.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61.

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 2,112.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 634,989 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Astec Industries by 1,264.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

