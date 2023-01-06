Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,514.16

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,514.16 ($18.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,672.50 ($20.15). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,672.50 ($20.15), with a volume of 688,420 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($19.64) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($18.98) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,700 ($20.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,813.33 ($21.85).

Associated British Foods Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,557.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,515.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of £13.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,982.39.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 29.90 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

