Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 382,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.78 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

