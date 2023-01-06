Asset Dedication LLC Sells 287 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $560.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

