Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $84.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $229.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

