Asset Dedication LLC Invests $8.92 Million in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $84.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $106.29.

