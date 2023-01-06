Asset Dedication LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,581 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 6.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.85% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $54,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $48.91.

