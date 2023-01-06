Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 108,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,230 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,404 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.38. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

