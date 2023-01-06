Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $166.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

