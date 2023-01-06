Asset Dedication LLC Buys 329,734 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,643,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

