Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32.

