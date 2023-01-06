Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 6,456 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $351.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

