Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.71% of Par Pacific worth $26,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 106.74% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.