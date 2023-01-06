Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,218,627 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,218,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Synchrony Financial worth $35,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.