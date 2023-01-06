Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 317,390 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 268.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $37,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.06.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.