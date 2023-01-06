Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7,793.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $29,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

