Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $48.79 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 837,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279,077 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of CMS Energy worth $48,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 68,468 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

