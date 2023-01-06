Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $32,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.24.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $488.94 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $490.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

