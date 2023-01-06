Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 258,893 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.56% of Masimo worth $41,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MASI opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.55. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $265.38.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

