Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 400,655 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 697.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Skyworks Solutions worth $39,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

