Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 319,195 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 319,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,811,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 254,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 26.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 136,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.