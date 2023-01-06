Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 319,195 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 319,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,811,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 254,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 26.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 136,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Forward Air Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air
In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
