Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 582,426 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 710,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,426 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $44,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,718,000 after buying an additional 96,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

