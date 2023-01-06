Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 172,349 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,349 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of CDW worth $30,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.88. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $206.62.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

