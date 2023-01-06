Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 151,946 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $33,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.06.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $106.86 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

