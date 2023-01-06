Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AINC opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $164.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

