Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AINC opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.00.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $164.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.