ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.84

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and traded as high as $15.37. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 90,754 shares.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

