Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.19) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.09) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.87) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.53) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Aroundtown Price Performance

ETR AT1 opened at €2.50 ($2.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.64. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €1.73 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of €5.73 ($6.09). The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.44.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

