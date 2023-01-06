Ark Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $40.84 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004512 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004225 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,216,744 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

