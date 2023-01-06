ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,140 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 6,561 put options.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. 424,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

Institutional Trading of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

