Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Up to $14.17

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.17, but opened at $14.64. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1,464 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $842.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,417.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after buying an additional 130,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 279,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 653,060 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

