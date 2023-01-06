Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.16

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 258,269 shares changing hands.

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.16. The company has a market cap of £35.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ariana Resources

In other news, insider Kerim Sener sold 1,015,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £30,450 ($36,686.75). In other news, insider Michael de Villiers sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,108.43). Also, insider Kerim Sener sold 1,015,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £30,450 ($36,686.75).

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

