Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Up 50.7%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating) shot up 50.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13). 53,319,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 35,599,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.30 ($0.09).

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.53 million and a P/E ratio of 175.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.79.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

