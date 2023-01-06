Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Naviter Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,108 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 5.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.62. 27,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

