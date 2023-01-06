Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0663

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $66.26 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059762 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009026 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022684 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003874 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
