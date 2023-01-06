Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Ardor has a market cap of $65.97 million and $1.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00068775 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059818 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008991 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022766 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001062 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003887 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000119 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.