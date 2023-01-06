Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.91

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 24408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after buying an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after buying an additional 575,545 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

