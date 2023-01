ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Shares Down 3.2%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 53,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 81,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Steel Operations, Non-Steel Operations, and Other. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, and hot and cold rolled coils. The company also offers long steel products, commercial coke, and by-products.

