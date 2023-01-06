ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading 7.8% Higher

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.75 and last traded at $75.72. 5,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 252,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

ArcBest Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ArcBest by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after buying an additional 37,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ArcBest by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

