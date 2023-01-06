Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.84

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 9522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aramark by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aramark by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,137,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 383,272 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aramark by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

