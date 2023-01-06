AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 22,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,407,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

