AppLovin Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APP. Wedbush initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

