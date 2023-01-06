Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 9,562 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,546,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 360,031 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,509,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 223,853 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,514. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.

