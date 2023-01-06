Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 479 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,229,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,400. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.26.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

