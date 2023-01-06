Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,549 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.02. 5,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $220.56.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

