Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 25,224 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,224 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6,049.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,270 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 496,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 156,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period.

Shares of PGF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

