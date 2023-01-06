Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after acquiring an additional 588,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after purchasing an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $50.76.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

