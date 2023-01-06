Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,185. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

