Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.60. 18,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

