Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.07. 815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 418,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.78.

Appian Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 44,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,349 shares in the company, valued at $343,819,419.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 44,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,349 shares in the company, valued at $343,819,419.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 257,731 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,035 and have sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Appian by 39.9% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth about $6,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

