Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.08 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $663,439.99 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022751 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003907 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.